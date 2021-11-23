's Jersey is one of the much-awaited films and fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer. Well, the wait has finally come to an end. In the film, Shahid plays the role of a retired cricketer who struggles to make a comeback. In the trailer, we see Shahid's never-before-seen avatar of a cricketer. The story of Jersey is about an underdog who celebrates every moment of his life. The trailer gives several moments that are worth celebrating and cherishing. The trailer takes everyone into the life of a former cricketer and his wife. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan receives special birthday wish from Juhi Chawla; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to tie the knot at 700-year-old royal palace in Rajasthan

The movie showcases every side of the cricketer's life including his love for family, complications in his life, his passion for the sport, etc. With the dream of representing team India to fulfilling his son's wish to have a jersey as a gift, Shahid returns to cricket in his mid-30s.

Watch the trailer here -

Jersey film is an official remake of the Nani and Shraddha Srinath starrer of the same name. Actor Shahid Kapoor treated his fans on Monday with the first poster of Jersey and also revealed that the trailer of the film will release on November 23. Sharing the poster, the handsome wrote, "ITS TIME ! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don't have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him." The film got delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic but will release in theatres on December 31, 2021.

On the work front, Shahid had wrapped the shoot of the film in December 2020. The actor will be collaborating with Raj and DK's upcoming Amazon Prime Video series.