Bollywood actor would reportedly start shooting for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali soon, Previously, it was said that the actor would begin shooting for the film from a set in Pavel. But, now it seems the actor and the entire team of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will start shooting from Mehboob Studio in Bandra, Mumbai. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Yash being choosy after KGF 2 success, Sanal Kumar arrested for ‘threatening and stalking’ Manju Warrier

According to the reports in ETimes, the actor will begin shooting from the second week of May at Mehboob studio and the team of the film would travel to Hyderabad to shoot for another portion of the movie. Earlier, it was said that Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali would go on floors in April, but now the film will go on floors on May 11. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and apart from Salman, the film features , Zaheer Iqbal, and in main roles. The movie is produced by Salman Khan and has composed for the film. Also Read - Salman Khan-Shehnaaz Gill, Mandira Bedi and more celebs who left everyone jaw-dropped with their PDA [View Pics]

On the work front, Salman will soon start shooting for 's film Godfather. He also has Tiger 3 which will release in April 2023. Salman will also make a guest appearance in Pathaan which will release in January, next year. Also Read - KRK slams Salman Khan for his Eid picture with fans; says, ‘Bhade ke logon par kaafi paise kharch hote honge’