Kailashnath Adhikari is an astounding entrepreneur of the entertainment industry

The world is amazed by several charismatic personalities who have stunned the globe with their miraculous talent or skills. Kailashnath Adhikari is one such magnificent iconic name in the world of the entertainment business.nBeing having a background in business in the entertainment industry, he has nurtured his ability with astonishing skills in his personality from an early age. He is the son of Mr. Markand Adhikari and Mrs. Kanchan Adhikari, the former name of the Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network Ltd. (SAB GROUP). The young enthusiastic man is the director of Happii Digital and Broadcasting Network Pvt. Ltd. which operates under its flagship company Sri Adhikari Brothers (SAB) Group. The day he has joined his organization he has taken the charge of entire business operations including two major domains, content production, and broadcast. He is responsible for the day-to-day affairs of the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Labour and Employment, Social Justice & Empowerment.

His astonishing work has been featured on the Economic Times in one of their columns as the young gun working in the prestigious planning commission of India.

While the man with passion has been double post-graduate in accounting from the London School of Economics (LSE). During his school and college days, he has been always in limelight due to his debatable attitude of speaking on various topics that have prepared him for his future endeavors to a great extent.

While talking about his achievements he has also presented the Governance Now India PSU IT Casebook to the Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji. However, his recent venture 'Visionary Talks' has also gained wide appreciation and recognization. While his other innovative initiative 'Masterminds' provides free of cost training for deserving candidates. Moreover, his career has been escalated while producing a movie, "Dheet Patangey" directed by Ravi Adhikari.

Kailashnath has been ranked as the best in Content Business by the Exchange4media group in their most coveted 'E4M 40 under 40' f-category. The passionate man has proved that your self-belief could create miracles in your life.