Bollywood actress on Monday took to her Instagram page and shared a lovely with actor . She captioned the picture as, 'Guess who is in the house … My most favourite P.S always forget to click picture with him thank you @silk.sp for this surprise picture…'. In the picture, Kangana was seen sitting on the sofa and talking to Nawazuddin. The BTS picture is taken from Kangana's office and the two look super cute in this snap. Also Read - THESE divorced Bollywood hunks are in live-in relationship with their girlfriends - view complete list

Take a look at their BTS picture - Also Read - From Rashmi Rocket to Maidaan: New Bollywood films releasing in October 2021 in theatres, OTT that will keep you hooked to the screens

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

A few months ago, Kangana announced Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in her upcoming production Tiku weds Sheru. She shared the good news on her Instagram handle as she wrote, 'The best actor of our generation joins team Tiku weds Sheru…. We are privileged to have found our Lion #TikuwedsSheru Filming begins soon'. She even welcomed Nawazuddin to the film’s team. Also Read - Arjun Rampal SHOCKED and HURT over his name being dragged with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades after the latter's arrest

For the uninitiated, late actor was supposed to feature in Tiku weds Sheru. Well, this is the first time when Nawazuddin and Kangana will be collaborating on a project.

Tiku weds Sheru marks Kangana's maiden production. On the acting front, Kangana will be seen in Dhaakad alongside . She will also be seen in ’s Tejas and Emergency. While, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in Sangeen, Heropanti 2, and Jogira Sara Ra Ra.