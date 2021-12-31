Bollywood actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. The actress flew out of Mumbai ahead of New Year and was spotted without a face mask. In the video shared by the paparazzi, Kangana was seen coming out of her car in a beautiful pink saree. She walked to the airport gates and posed for the paps. She smiled at the camera and also flashed the victory sign. The video of Kangana was later shared on social media and within no time netizens trolled her brutally for not wearing a mask. One user said, “She has clearance for ‘no mask’ too?”, while another said, “Ma'am ka mask kahan hai poochho unse (Ask her where is her mask)?” One more user said, “Camera dekhte hi acting chalu”. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more: Resolutions Bollywood stars should make in New Year 2022

Several actors from Bollywood have tested positive for the coronavirus including , and his cousin , , , Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Seema Khan. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: Aryan Khan's arrest, end of SidNaaz, Kangana Ranaut's Twitter ban and more shocking events that kept celebs in the news

On the work front, Kangana has been super busy with the filming of her production house Manikarnika Films’ first project, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role along with Avneet Kaur. The entire team of the film was shooting in Bhopal. Fans are quite excited for the film. Kangana keeps sharing glimpses of behind the scenes from the sets and shares updates with her fans. She shared two pictures of her from the sets, in the first picture she was seen sitting in front of a camera. She captioned the post as, “This is no ordinary day, today on the sets of Tiku weds Sheru I found a rare gem, Newall camera right from the golden age of Indian Cinema 1950’s and this belonged to one of the greatest directors of all time Shri Bimal Roy ji …As I am all set to direct my second feature film Emergency this is nothing short of a blessing…What a lovely day …Thanks to the family of Bimal Roy ji to give us this precious gem for filming… thanks @donfernandodp for arranging this …” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Nora Fatehi tests COVID-19 positive, 83 dips further at the box office, Gurjars threaten Prithviraj and more

Kangana will soon be seen in Dhaakad and Tejas next year. Her fans will see Kangana in a never-seen-before avatar.