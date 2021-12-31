Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for not wearing mask at the airport; netizens says 'she has clearance for no mask too' – watch video

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday morning. The actress flew out of Mumbai ahead of New Year and was spotted without a face mask. In the video shared by the paparazzi, Kangana was seen coming out of her car in a beautiful pink saree.