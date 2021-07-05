Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's divorce; questions interfaith marriages

On Saturday, Bollywood's most loved couple and released a statement announcing divorce. This piece of news left the entire film fraternity and their fans a bit shocked. The estranged couple decided to part ways after 15 years of marriage and released a joint statement. Also Read - Two days after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao announced their divorce, Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik drops a cryptic post

Well, recently Bollywood actress shared her thoughts on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao separation. The actress penned a long note and shared it on her Instagram story. She wrote, "At one point In Punjab most families raised one son as a Hindu and another one as a Sikh, this trend has never been seen among Hindus and Muslims or Sikhs or Muslims, or anyone else with Muslims for that matter, with Aamir Khan sir's second divorce I wonder in an interfaith marriage why children come out only Muslims why woman can not continue to be Hindu, with changing times we must change this, this practice is archaic and regressive... if in one family if Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, RadhaSwami and atheists can live together then why not Muslims? Why must one change one's religion to marry a Muslim?" Also Read - Throwback: When Aamir Khan revealed Salman Khan helped him get through his divorce with Reena Dutta

Take a look at Kangana's post Also Read - OMG! Did you know Akshay Kumar was REJECTED from an Aamir Khan film for being 'crappy' in the audition?

Talking about Aamir and Kiran's statement they stated that they will begin a new chapter in their lives. "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together," their statement read.

Yesterday, Aamir and Kiran made an appearance after announcing divorce and spoke about their decision of separation. Aamir requested fans to pray for their happiness.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside .