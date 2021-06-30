Kangana Ranaut reacts to Taapsee Pannu's 'irrelevant' remark; says 'aaj iski aukat dekho, don't mind B-grade actors using my name'

Recently, has reacted to ’s recent comments about her. In an interview with a web portal, Taapsee said that she does not miss Kangana’s presence on Twitter as the latter does not hold any relevance in her life. Also Read - Taapsee Pannu, Parineeti Chopra and more celebs – Check out who's vacationing and where – view pics

Well, Kangana has slammed Taapsee on her recent comment about her and took to her Instagram stories. She penned down a long note and said, "She calls producers and begs Kangana ji ne kuch chhoda hai toh mujhe dedo please, aur aaj iski aukat dekho, jo kabhi gareeb producer ki Kangana kehlane mein bhi proud feel karti thi... aaj mujhe he irrelevant keh rahi hai ha ha insaan aur uski fitrat ajeeb hai (She calls producers and begs them to give her any films I turned down, and look at her today. She was once proud to be called the Kangana for poor producers and today, she calls me irrelevant. Haha, people and their strange nature) anyway all the best with your film girl @tapaseepannu try promoting it without my name," she wrote.

Take a look at Kangana's response:

In another post, Kangana called Taapsee a 'B-grade actor'. She wrote, “I don’t mind B grade actors using my name or style or interviews or general career strategies to promote themselves or their careers ....Of course they will use my name growing up in the industry I was also inspired by those who made it before me but I never disrespected them always showed immense respect for those who inspired me like Vaijantimala ji,Waheeda ji and ji. Magar doosre ke sar pe paon rakh kar upar chadhne ki koshish karne wale ko uski aukat dikhana zaroori hai (The ones who try to climb higher by pulling others down need to be shown their place). Good morning to all.”

Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel slammed Taapsee as she took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Dear sasti copy and gareeb B grade producers ki Kangana Ranaut ... please see everything that you spoke about no one is interested in your film that you are promoting or relationship that you explained in depth and gave details in this interview, everything is about Kangana ha ha ha your relevance is only because you use her name, some day try surviving without using her name if you can’t then bow down to the Queen. @taapsee.”

Well, for the uninitiated this started when Taapsee was asked if she misses Kangana’s presence on Twitter and she said, “No, I don’t miss her. I didn’t miss her, or want her, also before. She’s too irrelevant for me, in my personal life. She’s an actor, she's a colleague in that respect. But more than that, she doesn’t hold any relevance in my life. I don’t have any feelings for her, good or bad. And I think hate and love both come from the heart. If you hate someone, it comes from the heart. But the worst is when you don’t care, when you’re indifferent towards that person, when that person doesn’t hold any value or relevance in your life. I think that’s the worst feeling a person can have for the other. And that is that, so it doesn’t matter to me.”

On the work front, Kangana is all set to head to Budapest to shoot Dhaakad with . She has more two big projects in the pipeline including Thalaivi and Tejas.