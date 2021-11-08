Kangana Ranaut shares video after receiving Padmashree award, 'It will shut lot of mouths' - Watch

Bollywood actress recently received Padma Shri Award on November 08 at Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Ram Nath Kovind. The Manikarnika actress said, 'Humbled for this great honour…Padmashri, Heartfelt gratitude for my Guru and Parents.' Also Read - Thalaivii box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut starrer records dull first weekend across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu

The Thalaivi actress has been conferred with India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. Clad in a beautiful gold saree, Kangana was on the cloud nine as she received the prestigious award. After her big win, Kangana took to Instagram to share a video thanking everyone and expressing her gratitude. The actress said that this award holds an extra special place, not because she's being awarded for her contribution to cinema, but also because it lauds her as a citizen of the country. Also Read - Thalaivii: SHOCKING! Jayalalithaa DID NOT WANT Kangana Ranaut but this actress to play her role in her biopic

The actress said that when she began her career, she never saw success. And when success finally came to her, instead of making the most of it, she chose to work towards other important things issues in the society like saying no to fair products, item songs, refusing to work with big heroes in big production houses, and made more enemies than friends. And even though there are so many cases against her, Kangana feels that this honour will shut all those mouths. Also Read - Thalaivii box office day 1: Kangana Ranaut starrer begins on a low note across India; Hindi collections slightly better than in the South

Take a look at her post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

In the video, Kangana said, “I am grateful for being adarsh nagrik of the country. Extremely grateful to the Government of India for this prestigious honour that she received for being a citizen of this country.”

On the work front, Kangana was last seen in biopic Thalaivi and she received the National Award for Best Actress for her performances in the films Manikarnika and .