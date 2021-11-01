Bollywood actress recently wrapped her upcoming film Tejas. The gorgeous actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a BTS picture from her next venture, 'Tiku weds Sheru'. The Queen actress shared a cute behind a scene picture on her social media from the sets of the film. She captioned the post as ''Shooting Tiku weds Sheru first look with my fav @jatinkampani''. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT and more... vote for the Best Reality Show in the first half of 2021

A few weeks back, Kangana was spotted with actor in her office. The two were seen discussing their upcoming film together. Kangana shared their picture on her Instagram and wrote, 'Guess who is in the house …My most favourite @nawazuddin._siddiqui. P.S always forget to click picture with him thank you @silk.sp for this surprise picture…[sic].'.

Take a look at her post -

In July last year, Kangana's production house Manikarnika films announced that Nawazuddin Siddiqui had joined the cast of Tiku Weds Sheru. There were speculations that Kangana will also be seen sharing the screen space with Nawazuddin. But, now after the BTS picture, now it is clear that Kangana will be working behind the camera and would be part of creative team.

On Sunday, she penned a heartfelt note after wrapping Tejas film and captioned it as, ''Another beautiful journey comes to an end …

It’s a wrap for Tejas What a ride

Above all what an opportunity ❤️

This will make the entire Nation proud …??????????

Thank you @sarveshmewara for choosing me

Thank you @rsvpmovies Ronnie sir for believing in me ….

Thanks to everyone who worked on this project … eternally greatful for getting to play a soldier a war hero in this lifetime ??????????

Jai Hind ….See you in the cinemas in 2022 ? @nonabains @rohitrchaturvedi @anshul14chauhan ??''.

Kangana also shared a throwback picture of herself from her first portfolio. ''This is my first portfolio clicked by legendary @jatinkampani I got my first break Gangster because loved this image...today staring my journey as a producer with Jatin again....What a lovely coincident'', she wrote.

On the work front, Kangana will be seen next in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda, Emergency, Dhaakad, Tejas and The Incarnation: Sita.