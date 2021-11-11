Bollywood popular actress on Wednesday (November 10) attended the Times Now Summit 2021. The gorgeous diva recently received good reviews for her performance as of late J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivii. The Manikarnika actress spoke her heart pit about her films, political life, love life, and much more. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut admits to having 'a partner', says people will know about him soon

During her interaction, the actress spoke about nationalism and gave her strong views about some historical facts about India's freedom. She made some fiery statements about the Congress party and shook everyone with her opinions. Kangana even spoke about her own political aspirations and her views about India's future. Kangana said, 'the freedom we got in 1947 was a 'bheek', the citizen of India got real freedom in 2014.'

Watch this video -

Kangana's clips from her recent interview are going viral for various reasons. The actress is trending on social media and netizens are talking about her recent comment. The actress even spoke about getting married and having kids in the next five years. The actress was quoted as saying that she saw herself as a mom and someone who is an active participant in the vision of a new India. When the interviewer asked her if she had taken steps to fulfill this dream, the actress replied, 'Yes'. Everyone was curious to know about her partner but the actress did not reveal his name. Kangana Ranaut said that people would know soon about him.

Kangana recently won her fourth Padma Award and was honour after she received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind. On the work front, Kangana has several interesting movies in the pipeline including Dhaakad, Tejas, and Tiku Weds Sheru.