Kangana Ranaut takes an indirect dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions; wants action to be taken against parents for letting kids imitate a sex worker

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took an indirect dig at the ongoing promotions of Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. She raised her voice on the opinion of a little girl enacting Alia's dialogues from the film and urged the Government to take necessary action against parents who are sexualizing underage children for money.