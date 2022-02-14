Bollywood actress recently took an indirect dig at the ongoing promotions of ’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Kangana took to her Instagram page and raised her voice on the opinion of a little girl enacting Alia’s dialogues from the film that went viral on social media. Kangana captioned the post as, “Government should take action against all the parents who are sexualizing underage children for money to promote biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp who supplied girls to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and rose to power…request @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIALJI Minister of Women and Child development, please look into it”. She further added saying, “should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and mouth crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it okay to sexualize her at this age ? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIAL”. Also Read - Alia Bhatt FINALLY breaks silence on Inshallah with Salman Khan being shelved; reveals she was mentally not prepared for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Watch the viral video - Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Let Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday guide you in acing the look for a date night with your beloved

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Take a look at the post - Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's fans CELEBRATE Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan FAILURE [View Tweets]

For the uninitiated, this started when a little girl recreated Alia's dialogue from her upcoming film and also urged the Government to take necessary action against parents who are sexualizing underage children for money.

Earlier, The Manikarnika actress Kangana took a dig at and called her film Gehraiyaan 'pornography'. On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in Dhaakad co-starring and . She also has Tejas and Sita: The Incarnation films in her kitty.