Bollywood actress has once again stirred up controversy with her opinions and thoughts. Last week, during an interview at a summit the Padma Shri awardee actress, said that India's freedom was a ‘bheekh’ and the country got real independence in 2014 after the Narendra Modi-led government came into power. Well, recently the actress on Tuesday shared an old newspaper article and wrote, “Either you are a Gandhi fan or Netaji supporter. You can't be both, choose and decide.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: 5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in a road accident; Rakhi Sawant hailed as 'National Crush' for calling Kangana Ranaut 'desh ki gaddar' and more

The newspapers had an old article from 1940 with the headline that reads, “Gandhi, others agreed to hand over Netaji.” She even said that, “Those are the ones who taught us, if someone slaps you offer another cheek for one more slap and that is how you will get aazaadi. That's not how one gets aazadi, one can only get bheekh like that. Choose your heroes wisely.” Also Read - Kangana Ranaut 'bheekh' remark: 91-year-old freedom fighter Lilabai Chitale urges PM Narendra Modi to take action against the actress

The Manikarnika actress later even claimed, “So you need to choose who you support because just placing them all in one box of your memory and every year wishing them all on their birth anniversaries is not enough. In fact, it is not just dumb, it is highly irresponsible and superficial. One must know their history and their heroes.” Also Read - Netizens hail Rakhi Sawant as 'National Crush' after she calls Kangana Ranaut 'desh ki gaddar' over her 'bheek' remark

Kangana's statement has caused a stir on social media. Several politicians have demanded an apology from Kangana and also appealed to revoke her recently conferred Padma Shri award as her statement insults the sacrifice of all those freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation. Kangana also said that she would return her Padma Shri if proven wrong.