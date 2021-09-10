Well, several films are facing the trouble of piracy despite releasing it on the OTT platforms. Notorious websites like Tamilrockerz, Movierulz, Telegram, and more are still engaging in piracy and creating a lot of trouble and chaos for the film industry. Recently, Bollywood actress 's film Thalaivi got leaked online. The movie has been released in theaters on 10 September and the story of the film is based on the life of a well-known South actress and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister . The film is released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The storyline of the film showcases varied aspects of Jayalalithaa's life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema. Also Read - BREAKING! Kangana Ranaut to win her 5th National Award for Thalaivii, predict two of the closest people in her life

According to the latest reports, Tamilrockers has leaked Kangana's film online. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix but now unfortunately it is made available for free download on Telegram, Tamilrockers, and Movierulz. The film is directed by A.L.Vijay and the music composer of the film is G.V.Prakash Kumar. Kangana was appreciated for her exceptional work in the film. She also gained 20-kilo weight to look exactly as late Jayalalitha. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more updates.