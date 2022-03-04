Kareena Kapoor and Kajol catch up on baby Jeh and Ajay Devgn’s smoking habit in this viral video

recently had a mini-reunion with on Thursday. The gorgeous divas were spotted outside the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai and paps clicked them together. Both Kareena and Kajol were seen twinning in black and white outfits. Kareena donned ruffled white shirt paired with black pants. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with black sunglasses and white sports shoes. While, Kajol wore a white shirt over black pants. In the video shared by the paps, Kareena and Kajol were seen catching up on all that has happened in their lives. Kajol screams, “How's your new baby?” Kareena says, “Oh god it's already a year. We all had Covid and everything.” Bebo was seen asking Kajol about her Covid-19 experience and the latter said, “I’m Covid returned…” Their recent reunion reminded everyone of K3G. Also Read - Rudra web series review: Ajay Devgn is a portrait of badass brilliance as he ably shoulders this Disney Hotstar web series

Bebo later asked about Kajol's husband who apparently 'dodged' the virus. Kajol joked when she said 'because he's a smoker'. The two laughed and hugged each other before leaving. Fans appreciated their regular conversations. One user said, "Norml log h ye bhi yr," while another said, "Aao behen chugali kre." Another user wrote, "It looks like local ladies talking and gossipping!! Bas expensive cars hai inke sath."

Kajol and Kareena starred together in and We Are Family films. Previously, Kajol appeared as a guest on Kareena's chat show 'What Women Want'.