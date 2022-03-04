Kareena Kapoor and Kajol catch up on baby Jeh and Ajay Devgn’s smoking habit in this viral video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol recently bumped into each other outside the Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. The Bollywood actresses were seen catching up on baby Jeh and Ajay Devgn's smoking habit. Fans appreciated their regular conversations and showered love on them.