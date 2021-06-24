Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur's movie date plan includes a special treat from BFF Rhea Kapoor

Bollywood actress recently had a mid-week movie night with her son Taimur. The mother-son duo enjoyed their special treat sent by producer - ice cream. The actress took to her Instagram page and shared a glimpse with fans. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor and more – here's how Bollywood celebs spent their first paycheques

Kareena shared a short video and showed the ice cream that her BFF Rhea sent her. The video also showed a note from Rhea to Bebo. Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, the actor wrote, "Rheaaa!! #Amaze. Can't wait to dig in... Tim and I have a movie night with this ice cream tonight, girl. Disclaimer: This video will make all the ice cream lovers screaming for some! Check out at your own risk!"

Take a look at the post:

Well, Rhea and Kareena worked together on the Veere Di Wedding film in 2018.

Kareena welcomed her second son earlier this year and decided to get into shape. She recently shared a picture of herself doing yoga four months after welcoming her younger son and captioned the post as, "For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong. Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I'm slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people."

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alonsgide . The movie is an official remake of the Hollywood film The Forrest Gump. She is also part of ’s ‘Takht’ that stars , , , , Janhvi, and in lead roles.