Laal Singh Chadha is the most awaited film and stars and in lead roles. The film is the official remake of ' Hollywood blockbuster . Kareena and Aamir have reunited after working together in 3 idiots and Talaash. Recently, the Begum of Nawab spoke her heart out on working with Aamir in their upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha and shared her memorable experiences.

In an interview with PTI, Kareena said, 'I'm extremely excited as Aamir and I are coming together after ' ' and 'Talaash'. It's very special and we have worked very hard. Especially, Aamir, he has gone through a lot. It's a brilliant script and I'm hoping it will come on the screen the same way and everyone is going to like it'.

Also Read - Netizens troll Shah Rukh Khan for film with Rajkumar Hirani with viral meme

The entire team of Laal Singh Chadha wrapped the film last month. Kareena revealed how shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic was a new experience for her. 'We finished my portions during the COVID wave in Delhi. That was the first time I went on a set amid the pandemic and we followed all the protocols', said Kareena. She further added saying, 'It gave me the confidence that I can actually do really well when shooting films with fewer people'. Kareena was five months pregnant with her second child Jeh when she was shooting major parts in the film.

Laal Singh Chadha is backed by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios, and Paramount Pictures. Advait Chandan has directed the movie. The film is scheduled to be released on Valentine's Day next year. Apart from Aamir and Kareena, the film also stars and Mona Singh in significant roles.