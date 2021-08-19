Kareena Kapoor Khan continues her SELFIE mania from Maldives; flaunts her SEXY, toned figure in THIS black swimsuit

Bollywood actress is currently enjoying herself in the exotic location of the Maldives with her family. The gorgeous diva keeps sharing her selfies from there and gives a glimpse into her vacation to all her fans. On Thursday, Kareena shared this new picture on her Instagram story, she is seen wearing a black swimsuit with pink bottoms and posed next to the pool. She wrote, "Selfie series continues." She even added heart-eyes emojis and a sticker that read 'slow fashion’. In the picture, we can also see Maldivian tan on Kareena's face that she got at the beach. Fans are loving every bit of her pictures. Well, these pictures are proof that Kareena is enjoying her Maldivian vacay with Saif and her sons. Also Read - From continuously chewing nails to not taking a shower for days: 7 Bollywood celebs and their WEIRD habits that'll gross you out!

Kareena with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur and Jeh went to the Maldives to celebrate the actor's 51st birthday. Kareena and Saif welcomed their second son Jehangir in February this year.

She even launched her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible, and wrote about her pregnancy journey with her sons.

On the work front, Kareena will be next in Laal Singh Chaddha, starring in the lead. The film is a remake of the Hollywood hit . She also signed a new project with and .