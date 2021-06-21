Kareena Kapoor Khan flaunts her curves in a bikini on International Yoga Day; says 'free your mind' – view pic

On International Yoga Day, shared a throwback picture on social media wherein she was seen having a gala time on the beach. The actress donned a bikini and flaunted her well-toned figure. She captioned the picture as, “free your mind." Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – Himesh Reshammiya to launch Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal together; Rhea Chakraborty apologises to her dad on Father's Day

The hottie even shared some candid moments on her social media wherein she spent her weekend with her girlfriends Malaika and .

The actress was blessed with her second son on February 21. Kareena and Said tied the knot on October 16, 2012, and welcomed their first son Taimur on December 20, 2016.

On the work front, Bebo will be next seen with in the film Laal Singh Chaddha.