has finally resumed shooting for her 'Laal Singh Chaddha' from today. The actress took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with her team. In the pictures, Kareena donned a graphic white tee paired with black tights. She captioned the post as, 'Back with my loves'. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya divorce: Is Nagarjuna Akkineni helping the couple patch up? Read deets to know more

After wrapping the film, Kareena shared a picture with Aamir and wrote, “And all journeys must come to an end. Today, I wrapped my film Laal Singh Chaddha… tough times… the pandemic, my pregnancy, nervousness but absolutely nothing could stop the passion with which we shot, with all safety measures of course (sic)."

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the Hollywood film, ‘Forrest Gump. The movie will star , Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. The film has been helmed by Advait Chandan.

The actress often gives a sneak peek to all her fans into her life. Recently, she shared a glimpse of Ganpati celebrations at her home and wrote "Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with the loves of my life and Tim Tim’s cute little clay Ganpati"

Kareena also shared an adorable snap with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita and sister Karisma Kapoor. She captioned the post as, “My world."