Kareena Kapoor Khan LEAKS her pre-nap chat with BFF Amrita Arora on her birthday; calls her a 'keeper'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's bestie Amrita Arora turned a year older today. Bebo wished Amrita in the most unique way as she leaked their pre-nap chat on Instagram. The post shows the importance of afternoon naps for Bebo and Amu.