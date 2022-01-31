Bollywood actress 's bestie turns a year older today. BFF Kareena wished Amrita most uniquely as she leaked their pre-nap chat on Instagram. Bebo shared a monochrome picture of the birthday girl and penned a note for the birthday girl. The post was captioned as, ''3.30pm…Beboo-KP?as in Kya plan hai?

Amu-Gonna nap bro, Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut…Amu-will wake up and have chai and toast Beboo-me too. A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper❤️ Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here’s to working out together,wine,cheese,Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays ❤️ Life is so much more fun with you in it ❤️@amuaroraofficial.'' This post showcases the importance of afternoon naps for Kareena and Amrita. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Rashmika Mandanna’s 'oops moment', Priyamani condemns portrayal of south Indians in Bollywood and more

Take a look at the post - Also Read - Dance With Me song: Salman Khan gets Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and others to groove with him – watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena's post proved their strong friendship. Amrita replied, ''Hahahahhahaha beeboooo ??? Love you ❤️', while designer Manish Malhotra and dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Puneeth Rajkumar's last movie release date, Ajith's's AK61 release date and more

On the work front, Kareena is all set to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside , , and Mona Singh. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film, ‘Forrest Gump’. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.