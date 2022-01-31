Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan's bestie Amrita Arora turns a year older today. BFF Kareena wished Amrita most uniquely as she leaked their pre-nap chat on Instagram. Bebo shared a monochrome picture of the birthday girl and penned a note for the birthday girl. The post was captioned as, ''3.30pm…Beboo-KP?as in Kya plan hai?
3.30pm…Beboo-KP?as in Kya plan hai?
Amu-Gonna nap bro, Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut…Amu-will wake up and have chai and toast Beboo-me too. A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper❤️ Happy birthday to my darling BFF…here's to working out together,wine,cheese,Palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays ❤️ Life is so much more fun with you in it ❤️@amuaroraofficial.'' This post showcases the importance of afternoon naps for Kareena and Amrita.
Kareena's post proved their strong friendship. Amrita replied, ''Hahahahhahaha beeboooo ??? Love you ❤️', while designer Manish Malhotra and Karisma Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
On the work front, Kareena is all set to be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh. The film is an official Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film, ‘Forrest Gump’. Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.
