Kareena Kapoor Khan REVEALS her favourite spot at home; any guesses?

Bollywood actress recently shared a picture of her most favourite spot in the house. The actress moved to her new house last year and it is much spacious than the previous one. On Thursday, Bebo shared a picture on her Instagram and called it her most favourite place. She was seen sitting on her open terrace area on her yoga mat and called it the most favourite spot in the house. Kareena looked all happy and smiling in the picture. She captioned the post as, "Back at my most favourite spot…My yoga Mat with my favourite girl…long road ahead but we can do this oh! is that my car at the back? @anshukayoga."

Kareena is madly in love with her fitness routines and takes out time from her schedule to stay fit and healthy. Bebo keeps sharing pictures and videos of her workout and inspires people to stay fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Well, last year Saif, Kareena, Taimur, and Jeh shifted to their new house. Saif and Kareena welcomed their second son Jeh last year. On the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chadha alongside . The film will release in February 2022. But, due to the increase in COVID 19 cases, the film has been pushed for a release on 14 April 2022.