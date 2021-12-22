Kareena Kapoor Khan to give the family's Christmas lunch a miss this year [Exclusive]

Well, The Kapoor clan has always had grand and lavish celebrations on Christmas. The tradition of having a Christmas lunch with the entire family was started when late actor hosted a Christmas lunch every year in Juhu and the family members attended the bash. Well, will give the family affair a miss this year. Yes, you read that right. The actress was detected with COVID-19 on December 13. Kareena attended a gathering at 's house along with her friends on December 8. Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Malaika Arora's 'duck' walk to Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'attitude' – 10 celebrities who got MERCILESSLY trolled this year

Currently, the actress is quarantined after she contracted COVID-19 and is missing her family badly. A source close to the actress informed us that the actress is fine now and is healthy. But, she has decided to not attend Christmas lunch as the 14 day quarantine period will not be completed. Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh will be part of the Christmas lunch with the entire Kapoor clan. Kareena will finish her quarantine period and then spend quality time with her family and loved ones. Bebo's fans need not lose heart as the actress will soon be back on her toes.

Recently, the actress even missed her elder son Taimur's fifth birthday, but sent him her immense love. Kareena commented on Soha Ali Khan's post about Taimur and commented, "We are missing all of you (broken heart emojis) very soon (fingers crossed emojis)." Well, earlier Kareena's father revealed that Taimur and Jeh are with their mommy during her isolation period. Kareena also shared a post and wrote, "Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn't your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger...Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim no one like you mera beta (my son). #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger."

Kareena's Mumbai residence was sealed by the BMC after she tested positive. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon," Kareena wrote in an Instagram story last week. On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium, co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan, and actress Radhika Madan. She will be seen next in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.