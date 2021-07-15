Kareena Kapoor Khan’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ lands in trouble; police complaint filed against the actress for hurting religious sentiments

Recently, Bollywood actress ’s book ‘Pregnancy Bible’ landed into a major controversy over its title. A Maharashtra-based Christian group has filed a police complaint against the actress. According to a PTI report, the word 'Bible' in Kareena's book title has caused anger among people. On Wednesday, the Christian group accused her of hurting the religious sentiments of their community.

Alpha Omega Christian Mahasangh president Ashish Shinde submitted a complaint at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station in Beed over Kareena's book and its second author Aditi Shah Bhimjani and Juggernaut Books, the publisher. The complaint has been filed under IPC section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs) against Kareena and other two, according to the reports.

In the complaint, Shinde said that the title of the book, “Pregnancy Bible”, has hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community. According to PTI, a police official confirmed receiving the complaint.

Inspector Sainath Thombre of Shivaji Nagar Police Station was quoted by PTI saying, "We have received the complaint but no case can be registered here as the incident has not happened here (in Beed). I have advised him to file a complaint in Mumbai."

For the unversed, Kareena launched her book on July 9 and called it her third child. Bebo gave birth to her second son, Jeh in February 2021.