is leaving us envious and how with her recent vacation pictures. The actress zoomed off to Maldives along with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons and Jehangir Ali Khan to celebrate her 41st birthday. On Instagram, she has been sharing many selfies and pictures giving us a peak of her awesome holiday. Now, she has shared a mirror selfie that is too hot to handle.

On Insta stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a mirror selfie that sees her dressed in a strappy black bikini set. She has carried a white shirt along with it. She captioned it as, "Chalo summer is over… Apparently fall is here." Guessing that it is time for their vacation to come to an end.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a picture from her birthday celebrations. It had Happy Birthday written by the beach with fire. The picture had Saif, Tim Tim, Kareena and Jeh walking by. She had captioned it as, "Keep the fire burning… birthday promise to myself ❤️."

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha along with . The film is a Hindi adaptation of ' movie . While it was supposed to release last year, due to pandemic, it got delayed by almost a year. Reportedly, the film will make it to the theatres in December this year. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also turned a producer now. She has joined hands with for 's next project. The announcement of the same was made recently.