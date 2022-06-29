Bollywood's power couple and Saif Ali Khan are currently enjoying themselves in London with their sons Taimur and Jeh. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress loves to keep her fans and followers glued to her social media account. Recently, the mommy Kareena shared a cute picture of baby Jeh playing with his new friends in the Londo park and captioned it, "The best kind of friends at the park" along with a heart and eye emoticon. In the monochromatic picture, Jeh was seen playing with birds in the park. Also Read - Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt enjoys outing with Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Manish Malhotra in London

Kareena even shared a picture of her elder son Taimur having fun at Gifford Circus on Monday. She wrote, "Gifford Circus just the best ever." The Veere Di Wedding actress even shared a photo of Saif Ali Khan with bags of groceries and wrote, “Mr. Khan is that you?”

On the work front, Kareena is all set to make her OTT debut with Netflix Original The Devotion of Suspect X, which is an adaptation of the book by . She will be seen starring with and Vijay Varma. Kareena will also be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with and the movie will release on August 11. While Saif will be seen alongside in Vikram Vedha.