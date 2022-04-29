Karisma Kapoor REVEALS if she will get married again

Bollywood actress recently held an AMA (ask me anything) session with her fans on Thursday. During the session on Instagram, the gorgeous actress Karisma answered a lot of questions asked by her fans and spoke about her favourite people, favourite food, and much more. One of her fans asked her if she would ever get married again. The stunning actress answered the question too. Karisma shared a GIF of a confused person and wrote, ‘Depends!’ Well, Karisma has hardly spoken about her past married life with her ex-husband after their messy public divorce. Also Read - Jeh Ali Khan holding mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan's hand and learning to walk is the cutest video you will see today

Karisma also revealed that her favourite food is biryani and her favourite colour is black. On the personal front, Karima was married to businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. The two became parents to daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. In 2014, the couple filed for divorce through mutual consent and they got separated in 2016. Their divorce grabbed a lot of limelight after both the parties put allegations against each other. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha song Kahani: Aamir Khan inspired by South films? Launches a track before teaser or trailer

Moreover, in the AMA session on Instagram, Karisma also answered who she prefers Ranbir or Ranveer. She said, “I love both.” She also answered the question about her favourite person and she shared a collage of pictures of her parents and , her kids Samaira and Kiaan, sister and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jehangir. Also Read - Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and others' pay will make you question your salary

On the work front, Karisma was seen in Mentalhood series. She will be seen next in 's Brown.