Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon reunite for Shehzada; the film to release on THIS date

Bollywood's most popular actor is on a roll and has several interesting projects in his kitty. Kartik will be seen reuniting with his co-star . The duo has been on an announcement spree for a month now. On Wednesday, the actors announced that they will be reuniting for their next most awaited film titled 'Shehzada.' The movie will be directed by Rohit Dhawan and will be produced by , Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. The entire team of Shehzada has already started shooting and the movie will be released theatrically on November 4, 2022. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharaya's release date out, Vanitha Vijaykumar gives strong advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more

The action-packed, musical, and family film Shehzada went on floors on Tuesday. The makers of the film have created a massive set in the city. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, , and . Kartik shared a post about his upcoming film and wrote, "#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince." Also Read - Pushpa: Rashmika Mandanna claims that working with Allu Arjun has REVEALED a completely 'different side to her' – here's how

Take a look at the poster - Also Read - Is Prabhas a two film wonder? Rebel Star hacks a plan to shut down all detractors, critics and trolls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Rohit Dhawan made films like and . Now, he will be reuniting with composer Pritam for Shehzada. "I’m excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill on this film, I’m eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam, and the rest of the team will create in ‘Shehzada'," Kumar said in a statement.

Kartik and Kriti had previously worked in Luka Chuppi films and audiences loved their on-screen chemistry. In Shehzada, Kartik is set to fill in the big shoes of who essayed the lead role in the original film, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in films like 'Dhamaka', ' 2,' Freddy'. While, Kriti will feature in Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Adipurush.