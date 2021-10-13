Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon reunite for Shehzada; the film to release on THIS date

Bollywood's most popular actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll and has several interesting projects in his kitty. Kartik will be seen reuniting with his co-star Kriti Sanon. The duo has been on an announcement spree for a month now. On Wednesday, the actors announced that they will be reuniting for their next most awaited film titled 'Shehzada.' The movie will be directed by Rohit Dhawan and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill. The entire team of Shehzada has already started shooting and the movie will be released theatrically on November 4, 2022. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharaya's release date out, Vanitha Vijaykumar gives strong advice to Samantha Ruth Prabhu and more
The action-packed, musical, and family film Shehzada went on floors on Tuesday. The makers of the film have created a massive set in the city. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Kartik shared a post about his upcoming film and wrote, "#Shehzada Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince."
Take a look at the poster -
Rohit Dhawan made films like Dishoom and Desi Boyz. Now, he will be reuniting with composer Pritam for Shehzada. "I’m excited to be teaming up with Rohit Dhawan, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill on this film, I’m eagerly looking forward to the magic Kartik, Kriti, Pritam, and the rest of the team will create in ‘Shehzada'," Kumar said in a statement.
Kartik and Kriti had previously worked in Luka Chuppi films and audiences loved their on-screen chemistry. In Shehzada, Kartik is set to fill in the big shoes of Allu Arjun who essayed the lead role in the original film, 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'. Apart from Shehzada, Kartik will also be seen in films like 'Dhamaka', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' Freddy'. While, Kriti will feature in Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya, and Adipurush.
