Kartik Aaryan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali begin work on Heera Mandi? Here's all the dope

Here comes a big and exciting news for fans. The actor visited on Monday, just a day after the filmmaker wrapped up starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. It seems like he is all set to hop on to his next project. There have been rumours in the past that Kartik is being considered to play a key role in Heera Mandi, which is also the maverick director's and the actor's OTT debut. Also Read - Alia Bhatt joins Ranbir Kapoor's family for a weekend fam jam; Neetu Kapoor calls them her 'world' – view pics

And with this recent meeting between the two, we feel that our wish is just about to come true. The actor, as well as the filmmaker, have kept mum on any information regarding Heera Mandi and we aren't surprised. For one, Bhansali is known to keep his project details under close guard. While Kartik may be playing it safe by not putting anything out there till the deal is completely sealed. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Gangubai Kathiawadi wraps up, the price of Priyanka Chopra's date night outfit, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is a 'cat lady'

What with the Dhamaka actor making headlines due to speculations over his future projects going kaput! Meanwhile, Kartik has recently announced that he will be part of Satyanarayan Ki Katha and it once again shows how the actor is signing varied roles. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt celebrates the film's wrap by sharing these WONDERFUL BTS pics with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the rest of the crew

Amid all the controversies regarding his work and his career, we are sure Kartik Aaryan is going to silence all the naysayers with his work. And if this project with Bhansali works out, it will be a career move worth celebrating.