Kartik Aaryan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali begin work on Heera Mandi? Here's all the dope

Here comes a big and exciting news for Kartik Aaryan fans. The actor visited Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Monday, just a day after the filmmaker wrapped up Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi. It seems like he is all set to hop on to his next project.