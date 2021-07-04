Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' undergoes title change to avoid hurting sentiments

Bollywood and controversies go hand in hand. A few days back, actor Kartik Aaryan had announced his upcoming movie 'Satyanarayan ki Katha'. The film was scheduled to release later this year will now undergo a title change. Yes, on July 3 the director of the film Sameer Vidwans took to Twitter to announce the decision of the makers. Also Read - Rashmika Mandana, Disha Patani, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aryan and other trending celeb pictures of the day

The director wrote, "A title of the film is something that emerges organically through the creative process. We have taken a decision to change the title of our recently announced film 'Satyanarayan ki Katha' to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional. Producers of the film and the creative team also are in complete support of this decision. We will be announcing a new title for our love story in the due course of our journey.

Sincerely Sameer Vidwans."

Take a look at his post:

The film is co-produced by Namah Pictures and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is said to go on floors by the end of this year.

Earlier, Kartik shared a promo of the film and wrote, “A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha ❤️ A special film with special people ??”.

Kartik has been in news for quite some time now. The actor was replaced in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 and from Red Chillies Entertainment's Freddie. Kartik will be seen in Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.