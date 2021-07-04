Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' undergoes title change to avoid hurting sentiments

A few days back, actor Kartik Aaryan had announced his upcoming movie 'Satyanarayan ki Katha'. The film was scheduled to release later this year will now undergo a title change. Yes, on July 3 the director of the film Sameer Vidwans took to Twitter to announce the decision of the makers.