Kartik Aryan and Rashmika Mandanna in talks to star in a film together? Here's what we know

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan is gaining all the limelight these days. The handsome actor was recently in news for his upcoming film Satyanarayan Ki Katha. Kartik announced his new film on his Instagram and captioned it as, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha ❤️ A special film with special people ??". The film will be produced by and Namah Pictures. Apart from this film, Kartik is also working for his next upcoming film and was spotted outside 's office. Well, there are reports which state that South actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen pairing up with Kartik for their next film.

A few days back, Rashmika was also spotted outside Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films office and pictures of her went viral on social media. Within no time, Rashmika got brutally trolled and netizens called her 'overacting'. This all happened when Rashmika stepped out of her car and forgot to wear her mask. She tried to cover her face with her hands and asked one of her associates to give her one.

Apart from the spy thriller Mission Majnu, Rashmika will also be seen in the Hindi film Goodbye starring . She will also be seen in a Telugu film Pushpa starring . Well, it seems as Rashmika has bagged yet another Bollywood film.