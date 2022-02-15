and are one of the cutest couples in B-town. The newlyweds are celebrating their first Valentine's Day as a married couple and fans cannot get enough of their cuteness. The couple got married last December at a super-secret wedding. Their wedding was nothing but a grand affair with their friends and family around Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Post marriage, both Katrina and Vicky have been super busy with their work and they hardly get time to spend with each other. As we all know, Katrina and Vicky are thorough professionals and they stayed committed to the dates that they had given to the directors and producers for the various projects. Despite being away from each other due to their hectic shooting schedules, both Katrina and Vicky make sure that they get me-time for each other every single day. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez MOVES ON from Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy? 5 latest clicks of the actress should make fans happy

A source close to the actress tells Bollywoodlife exclusively how the couple takes time out from their schedule and catches up during the day. The source tells us, "Katrina and Vicky have decided to set time aside for each other every day. Despite the distance or different schedules, they both ensure to be free at a time that they have pre-decided and the couple gets on a video call to spend some time with each other". The source added saying, "Katrina and Vicky plan their day accordingly to be sure that they are free at that time and they get on a call with one another. Kattina and Vicky are both organized people and they like to plan ahead. The two chalk out a plan and discuss their work schedules in order to meet each other personally and spend romantic time together as they have just got married".

Earlier, Katrina had travelled to Indore with her husband Vicky who was shooting his upcoming film alongside .

On the work front, Katrina was last seen opposite in , she will be seen next in Tiger 3 with . She also has Merry Christmas co-starring , Jee Le Zaraa in her kitty. While Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham. Vicky is shooting for his next with Sara Ali Khan and the film is directed by Mimi fame Laxman Utekar.