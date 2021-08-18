Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal REALLY engaged? Here's the truth about their roka speculation

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have never confirmed their relationship status, but it seems that there is a lot of buzz with the reports of the rumoured couple's roka. Well, Katrina and Vicky have been spotted at various events together but have not made any comments about their relationship. Also Read - Bell Bottom BOX OFFICE prediction: Budget + satellite rights breakup of the Akshay Kumar starrer and how much it's expected to collect on day 1

Recently, on Wednesday there have been reports that Vicky and Katrina were engaged in a private Roka ceremony. Well, this speculation caught fire and fans went gaga over it. Within no time, this news was carried by several fan pages. Katrina and Vicky did not comment on the rumoured news of their engagement, but, recently their teams denied the reports and said that the two are currently shooting for their projects.

According to Katrina's spokesperson, the actress is not in Mumbai and is in Russia shooting the foreign schedule of her upcoming film Tiger 3. "There has been no Roka ceremony. She is leaving for Tiger 3 shoot soon". While Vicky is shooting in Pondicherry for Mr. Lele and has returned to Mumbai a few days back.

A few days back, the two attended Shershaah premier and were spotted together. The two were seen avoiding the paps and left immediately after the screening.

On the work front, Katrina is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She is shooting for Tiger 3 with Salman and Emraan Hashmi. Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, Vicky is busy with Aditya Dhar’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur.