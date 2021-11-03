Bollywood's most loved couple and 's fans cannot wait now as their favourite couple is all set to get married. #VicKat is all set to get married in December and their wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and continue till December 7. Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Whose idea was it to get married at a royal palace in Rajasthan? [Exclusive]

Katrina and Vicky have decided to have a royal wedding instead of a destination wedding. The two will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Just like other Bollywood couples, why Katrina and Vicky did not opt for a destination wedding?

Well, we tell you why. Post-wedding, the two have to get back to work as they have several projects in their kitty. Katrina is supposed to begin shooting for Tiger 3 with in 2022. While Vicky has Sam Maneckshaw biopic in his kitty. The couple does not have much time as they have to dive deep into work right after their lavish marriage. A source said, 'Opting for a destination wedding would have meant more days away from work which they cannot factor in right now due to their impending schedules. Also, the covid situation is again a cause of concern. Therefore it was best to keep it in India.'

Earlier, we informed you that it was Katrina's idea to choose the venue and Vicky was impressed with his ladylove's choice. A source close to the actress said, 'Katrina wanted to get married in a pakka Maharani style, adorned with the finest traditional Indian jewellery and bridal wear. She has been mesmerized by the culture of Rajasthan. It was a Rajasthani wedding that she had attended as a guest a few years ago and the grandeur of it all remained on her mind. She always knew that when she gets married, it will be in a similar fashion.'

On a professional note, Katrina will be seen in alongside , , and . The movie will hit theatres on November 5. While Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham which was released on Amazon Prime Video.