It's been a quite long time now that Bollywood's most popular couple and 's wedding rumours have been doing the rounds on social media. Everyone is waiting for the couple to get married in December and now their fans cannot keep calm. Their wedding preparations are in full swing and the wedding festivities will begin from December 1 and will continue till December 7. Also Read - OMG! Shriya Saran locks lips with husband Andrei Koscheev at a Diwali party and the 'too hot to handle' pic has gone VIRAL

If reports are to be believed then the hottest couple of B-town will tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. We told you already that the much-in-love couple has decided to wear Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s creations for their D-day. A few days ago, Katrina's mother and sister were snapped shopping ethnic wear stores in the city. The Palace includes three restaurants serving local favourites and international cuisine along with variety of cocktails and whiskey collection. The central courtyard of Six Senses Fort Barwara has been reimagined into a traditional garden with cascading water features and lush plants. The Palace also includes a spa with a blend of Eastern medicines with western influence. Also Read - Before Sooryavanshi and Annaatthe - Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and more Top stars' Diwali releases that shattered box office records

Ever wondered how did the couple zero in on such a royal venue? Well, we have now learnt that it was the bride-to-be Katrina’s idea and Vicky was impressed by the choice. A source close to the actress discloses, “Katrina wanted to get married in a pakka Maharani style, adorned with the finest traditional Indian jewellery and bridal wear. She has been mesmerized by the culture of Rajasthan. It was a Rajasthani wedding that she had attended as a guest a few years ago and the grandeur of it all remained on her mind. She always knew that when she gets married, it will be in a similar fashion.” Also Read - Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty-Katrina Kaif's big Diwali release expected to revive theatres with a DHAMAKA – Screen Count + Box-Office Opening [EXCLUSIVE]

On the work front, Katrina is all set to release for opposite , , and and will hit theatres on November 5. While Vicky was last seen in Sardar Udham on Amazon Prime Video on October 16.