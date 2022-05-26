Filmmaker turned 50 years old and he threw a grand party at Yash Raj studios for his industry friends. The entire film fraternity graced the party with their presence. , , , , , , , , , , , Sidharth Malhotra, , , Rashmika Mandanna and more Bollywood celebs attended the party. These celebs set the red carpet on fire with their glamorous and ravishing looks. Also Read - Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and more actresses who wore risque outfits to Karan Johar's birthday bash

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal walked down the aisle in December last year. While and got married a month ago in April. Since their weddings, the celebrity couples have met at Karan's birthday bash and were under one roof after a long time. We at Bollywoodlife.com will tell you what happened when the exes came together at KJo's party. Also Read - Aryan Khan makes a silent entry at Karan Johar's birthday bash; netizens mock him, 'If Money Can't Buy Happiness had a face'

Though the celebs arrived at a different times to attend the party, they were in the same place together under one roof. Fans eagerly want to know what exactly happened when exes met after a long time, thanks to Karan! A source close to the celebs informed Bollywoodlife.com, that Ranbir Kapoor was busy with his mother Neetu Kapoor and Ayan Mukherji. The chocolate boy was having a ball of a time with his close people and he did not go and meet Katrina Kaif. While Salman Khan entered the studios in his style and smiled at Katrina. He also nodded seeing her in his statement style. The actors share a good friendship and have been creating magic on-screen with their sizzling chemistry. There was no uncomfortable or embarrassing situation as such at Karan's party. Even Katrina was busy with her husband Vicky and other industry friends. Also Read - As Alia Bhatt gives Karan Johar's birthday bash a miss, Neetu Kapoor talks about her 'bahu' being...

On the work front, Salman and Katrina will be seen next in Tiger 3.