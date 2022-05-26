Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan meet at Karan Johar's party; here's what happened when the exes came together [Exclusive]

Karan Johar turned 50 years old and he threw a grand party for his industry friends. Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan meet at KJo's bash and here's what happened when the exes met after a long time!