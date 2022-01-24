Bollywood actress is enjoying her time in the Maldives. The gorgeous actress shared her happy moments on Instagram and was seen having a gala time on the beach. She shared a bunch of happy pictures from her favourite place and captioned it as, '#myhappyplace'. In the pictures, Katrina donned a tropical shirt paired with pair of floral printed shorts. She left her wavy tresses open and her infectious smile made fans go gaga over her beautiful picture. Katrina's latest pictures from Maldives beach are a vision to behold. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal enjoy the calm by the banks of river Narmada as they wrap up shoot in Indore [VIEW PICS]

Take a look at her post - Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan calls Karan Kundrra 'bewada jamai' after he plans a drinking session with Tejasswi Prakash's father

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina was papped at the airport just before she was all set to jet off for the Maldives for a television commercial shoot. A source was quoted by News18.com saying that Katrina is going to the Maldives for a quick shoot and she will be in the exotic location for a couple of days before she heads back to Mumbai. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15, Weekend Ka Vaar, January 23, 2022 Live Updates: Mika Singh promises a music video to Pratik Sehajpal

Last week, Katrina shared pictures of herself wherein she can be seen wearing a red shirt. She captioned the pictures as, “Indoors in Indore #sundayselfie.” Katrina got married to in a private ceremony on December 9, 2021. Pictures from their grand wedding created a stir on social media.

On the work front, Katrina is all set to star in Tiger 3 alongside and . She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot along with and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Moreover, Katrina is also a part of ’s superhero series. She also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and for 's directorial Jee Le Zaraa.