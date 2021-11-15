The wedding season in the Indian entertainment industry is in full swing. But the most awaited and exciting wedding of the year is that of and . The two are set to tie the knot over a three day elaborate ceremony in Rajasthan this December. Details like the dates, venue, bride and groom’s outfits and much more are already out. There are also various speculations about who will attend and who will miss this grand Bollywood shaadi. And one thing that has fans in shock are reports about giving Katrina Kaif’s wedding a miss. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan, Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: These face swap pictures of Bollywood couples are funny AF – view pics

There is buzz that the reason could be the presence of Kabir Khan and . As fansa are aware, Katrina and Vicky had a roka ceremony this Diwali at Kabir Khan's home in Mumbai. The actress is very close to her New York and Ek Tha Tiger director and considers him family. There were murmurs that Salman didn't attend the roka as it was at Kabir's home and things between the director and actor soured after . And now, it is obvious that Kabir and Mini would be at the forefront of all the celebrations at the wedding too.

However, while it is unlikely that Salman would give the wedding of a dear friend a miss for such a petty reason, we hear that there could be professional commitment that may be keeping him away. "Salman was too shoot for an important portion of Tiger 3-Pathan but had to pause the shoot due to 's personal turmoil. Now, they are touted to begin this shoot in December, before SRK heads out of the country for the next schedule of his film with Atlee. Therefore, the dates may clash with Katrina's wedding and Salman may be unable to grace it," said a highly placed industry insider.

However, Salman’s family will be attending the wedding for sure. “Arpita Khan and Katrina Kaif are BFFs. She will definitely be there. So will Alvira Agnihotri and mother Salma Khan, who is extremely fond of Katrina,” revealed the source.

So, that we know the real reason why Salman Khan may be away from Katrina’s wedding, we hope all baseless speculations will stop.