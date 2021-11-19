and Patralekhaa from Bollywood, and Rahul Nagal from TV … the wedding season is going on full swing in the Indian entertainment industry. And the next BIG wedding that everyone is looking forward to is that of – . The two are said to be getting married in December 2021 and there are now reports that Katrina is all set to bring about a big change in her life post marriage. There are reports that the actress may take on her husband’s name post marriage and be then called Katrina Kaif Kaushal – KKK. It can be recalled that also took on her husband Saif Ali Khan’s surname and was then credited as in her film Talaash. Likewise, is now Priyanka Chopra Jonas and is Sonam K Ahuja. Also Read - Here’s a look at times when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan uncovered their bedroom secrets without inhibitions

So Katrina may follow suit. And if she does that, the team Tiger 3 will have to change her name in all the creatives and credits. Meanwhile, BollywoodLife had earlier exclusively informed readers how has paused Tiger 3 shoot to accommodate the big event in Katrina Kaif's life. The actress, who is fresh off the success of , is on a break till her wedding so that she can prep for the big day. Her wedding trails have already begun as per a report in India Today and she has been doing the same discreetly at a friend's home in Bandra.

It is also heard that Katrina has been busy doing up her home where she and Vicky will move in post their wedding. As per a report on ETimes, the actress has been frequently visiting the house, sometimes alone and sometimes with Vicky to check how their future home as husband and wife is coming up.