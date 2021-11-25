Fans of and are eagerly waiting to see the grand wedding celebration of their fav B-town stars. The two stars are touted to get married in December in Rajasthan. Both Vicky and Katrina have been tight-lipped about their relationship and wedding, it seems as the two have planned to be secretive till the end. Vicky and Katrina are getting married at a 700-year-old fort-turned resort, Six Senses Fort Barwara, in Sawai Madhopur. The resort has a beautiful green landscape and is a treat to the eyes. The wedding is said to be a three-day affair from December 7, 8, and 9 with a traditional Hindu and a catholic wedding. Also Read - Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh are having a baby; Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal are getting engaged soon – 5 rumours around celeb couples that have created fan frenzy

If reports are to be believed then Sojat Mehendi (henna) from Pali district of Jodhpur, Rajasthan will be sent to bride Katrina for her special day. Well, Sojat henna holds a special place in the whole world and now this Mehendi will be sent as a gift to Katrina. According to the reports, the sample of Mehndi has been passed for Katrina and Vicky's wedding. The artisans of Sojat are naturally preparing Mehndi and will be not add any chemical to it. Moreover, the sojat henna is being prepared by hand and will be sent to Katrina. According to the mehndi vendor of Sojat, the mehendi preparation for Katrina's wedding will cost around 50,000 to 1 lakh rupees. But, the businessman will not be taking any money for the same.

Like we exclusively shared with our readers, the two will be a court marriage in Mumbai and later will host a grand wedding in Rajasthan. Katrina and Vicky have put down a no-phone policy for guests at their wedding. Well, the two have even hired an agency to ensure that no pictures or videos are taken or posted on social media.

On the work front, Vicky has been working continuously and is trying to finish his work commitments. While Katrina has taken a small break from her shooting to prepare for her shaadi with Vicky’s mother and brother Sunny Kaushal. Soon, after the wedding, Katrina and Vicky will start shooting for their upcoming films including Tiger 3 and the Sam Manekshaw biopic.