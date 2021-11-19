The BIG Bollywood wedding of the year is just a few weeks away. The much talked about and awaited and wedding is happening in December in Rajasthan and the shaadi ki tayyari are in full swing. Wedding invites have been sent, guests have been asked to block dates and all details like their accommodation and transfer to and from the wedding venue have been arranged. While the couple and the whole industry is keeping this a BIG secret, there are some really interesting details out about the big VicKat do. Also Read - Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal wedding: Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 to make THIS special change in the film for their leading lady?

There are a few friends from the industry that Vicky and Katrina have especially called for their wedding, not just as guests but also to participate actively in the festivities. One of these being the Sangeet. We hear that the Vicky and Katrina have requested their closest friends to perform at the Sangeet and one of them is none other than Sidharth Malhotra and . The two will be performing together and their romantic songs from Shershaah will also be part of the song mix. Now, while fans dig both Sid and Kiara together, they have not come out in the open about being in a relationship.

However, at the VicKat wedding sangeet, where a lot of 'couples' are performing, these two seem to be all set to declare that they are a couple as well. So while we have the Dulha-Dulhan to look forward to, we also have this new Bollywood jodi that we will have our eyes on. After all, it is the wedding season and love is in the air, so it will obviously be difficult for two people who are in love to hide their feelings for each other, nai? Do stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more insider scoop on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.