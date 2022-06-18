KGF 2: Karan Johar reveals why the Yash starrer couldn't have been made in Bollywood; says 'The movie would have been...'

Karan Johar recently felt that if Yash starrer action-thriller film KGF 2 was made in Bollywood it would be lynched. He even added saying the filmmakers are not given any leeway and then they are trying to be like somebody else.