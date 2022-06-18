is one of the most successful filmmakers in the film industry. He even spoke his heart out about the ongoing debate about successful filmmakers in the film industry. Karan said that if the Kannada-language period action film, KGF was made in Bollywood then critics would have lynched it. He further added saying that filmmakers in the Hindi industry are not given enough leeway which the South film industry enjoys. Also Read - Jug Jugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan reveals how 'tough' it's been to work with dad David Dhawan in hospital; says, 'My father wants me to...'

In an interview with Film Companion, Karan said that while he was reading the reviews of KGF 2, he felt that if the movie was made in Bollywood it would be lynched. He even added saying the filmmakers are not given any leeway and then they are trying to be like somebody else. He said we are living a dual existence and we have to stop.

Karam even claimed that films like KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, and other movies that have raked in more than Rs 1,100 crore worldwide have come up with a clarity of vision that the Hindi films lack now.

On the work front, Karan is all set for his upcoming JugJugg Jeeyo film release which stars , , , and Neetu Kapoor in the lead. The movie will hit the theatres on June 24, 2022. Moreover, Karan also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring , , , , and in pivotal roles. This film will release on 10 February 2023. On his birthday, Karan announced his next directorial venture which is an action film and its shooting will start in April 2023.