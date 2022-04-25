KGF Chapter 2: Yash celebrates the success of his action-thriller film with his team – view pics

KGF Chapter 2 has broken several records with its impressive box office numbers that turned out to be a hit. South superstar Yash recently celebrated the success of his film with his team. Yash, director Prashanth Neel, and producer Vijay Kiragandur celebrated the grand success of their film and their celebratory pictures went viral on social media. The three men were seen partying hard on the beachside. Hombale Films's official Twitter page shared two pictures of the KGF team. In the picture, Yash dinned a printed orange shirt and denim shorts. Director Prashanth Neel and producer Vijay Kiragandur gave a peck on Yash's cheeks. The background scene in the picture hints at a beachside deck. A beautiful cake was also seen kept on the table. The picture had ‘KGF Chapter 2’ and ‘It’s just the beginning’ written on it. Also Read - KGF Chapter 2 Hindi box office collection day 11: Yash starrer enters Rs 300 crore club, surpasses lifetime collection of Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Take a look at the pictures - Also Read - KGF 2 star Sanjay Dutt reveals the 'SE*IEST' heroine he has ever worked with and we bet you can't guess her name [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Four years ago, Yash, Prashanth, and Vijay had already celebrated the success of KGF: Chapter 1 in the same way as they did it now. The fans of KGF pointed out the similarity in the then and now pictures. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Sidharth-Kiara share cryptic notes post breakup; Jersey actor Mrunal Thakur talks about being called 'matka' and more

Here's how fans reacted to the pictures -

KGF: Chapter 2 was released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. The Hindi version of the film has crossed ₹300 crores and it has already collected ₹50 crores on day one. The film globally collected over ₹800 crores. Apart from Yash, the film also stars , , Srinidhi Shetty, and in main roles.

Amul had also congratulated the team of KGF: Chapter 2 last week with their latest advertisement, featuring Yash as his character .