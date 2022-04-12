KGF Chapter 2: Yash seeks blessings at Tirupati and Simmachalam temples ahead of the film's release

Kannada superstar Yash is busy promoting his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2 across the globe. Recently, the handsome hunk visited Andhra Pradesh and took blessings from Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara temple and Simmachalam temple in Visakhapatnam. During his visit, Yash was seen wearing a silk shirt and dhoti. The actor offered his prayers before the release of his film. Pictures and videos from his recent visit are all over social media. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Here's the FINAL date of the big shaadi; only 28 guests will attend

KGF Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and the action-drama film will release in theatres on April 14. Yash starrer film will be released in five languages. The movie is said to clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Beast and SS Rajamouli's RRR at the box office. Reportedly, KGF Chapter 2 will record a thunderous opening on its first day.

KGF: Chapter 1 was released in theatres in 2018 and received massive success. The film went on to collect Rs 250 crore at the box office. Apart from Yash, the KGF: Chapter 2 stars , , and Srinidhi Shetty in the main roles.