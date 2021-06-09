Khatron Ke Khiladi 11's Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak sets the internet on fire with her photoshoot pictures

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress 's daughter Palak is a star in the making. Palak manages to turn heads with her impeccable fashion choices and impresses us with her ultra-glamorous pictures. She keeps treating her fans with her smoking hot pictures and we cannot get enough of her. On Wednesday, she shared photos of herself dressed in a black outfit and looked ravishing as ever. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal's old video, #SidNaaz new project, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shocking twist and more

Take a look at the pictures:

In the snap, Palak is seen looking outside a window. She donned a strapless black gown with silver embroidery and looked mesmerizing. She glammed her look by wearing a bunch of silver necklaces and left her loose wavy tresses open. She kept her make-up light and looked amazing.

Palak captioned her post with two alien emojis. Within no time, fans flooded her comments box with compliments. "Gorgeous beauty," wrote one, while the other wrote, "Stunning and gorgeous."

Palak had deleted her Instagram account during her mother Shweta's ugly spat with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli. The two are caught up in a legal battle over the custody of their son Reyansh Kohli. Palak returned to Instagram after a short break and shared a beautiful picture from her photoshoot and captioned it as, "Whoooops she’s back!!! AND Worked with the most amazinggggg team ever." She will be making her acting debut with horror movie Rosie: The Saffron Chapter alongside .

Shweta is currently in Cape Town, South Africa where she is shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.