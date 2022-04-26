Kiara Advani shares a post with Sidharth Malhotra with heart emoji amid breakup rumours

Bollywood's cutest couple and Sidharth Malhotra have reportedly parted ways and their breakup news has left their fans in deep shock. A few days back, we reported that the couple has been separated after dating for a while now. But, recently Kiara has shared a post with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth along with a heart emoji. Yes, you read that right. Well, will the two patch up? Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra REACTS to Kiara Advani's latest Instagram post amidst breakup rumours; all is well between the two?

Actress Kiara took to Instagram and re-shared a post by Dharma Productions. The team of Shershaah was on cloud nine after their film got selected as the Best Web Film (Hindi) at the Hit List OTT awards. Kiara bagged the Best Actor Female award while Sidharth bagged the Best Actor Male award. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Taimur’s day out with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor Ranveer Singh trolled for colourful outfit and more

Take a look at the post - Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna and other celebs expected on Karan Johar's list

The post was captioned as, "#Shershaah continues to hit hearts & lists by winning the Best Web Film (Hindi), @sidmalhotra for Best Actor - Male & @kiaraaliaadvani for Best Actor - Female at the #HitlistOTTAwards!". Kiara re-shared the post on her Instagram story along with a heart emoji and a hands join symbol.

On the personal front, Sidharth and Kiara started dating a while now. The two managed to win hearts with their terrific performances in Shershaah film. During the shoot of the film, the two started dating each other. Several times, the couple was spotted together at various events. While talking about their breakup, a source had told BollywoodLife, "Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways. The couple has stopped meeting each other as they have fallen out of love. The reason behind their separation is best known to them. But their breakup is indeed disheartening. Sidharth and Kiara bonded very well and there was a time where many thought they'll end up getting hitched, however, fate decided otherwise."

On the work front, Kiara has 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, and RC 15 films in her kitty. While, Sidharth has films like Thank God, Mission Majnu, and Yodha. The actor will also make his web series debut with ’s Indian Police Force.