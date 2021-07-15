Kim Sharma's ex Harshvardhan Rane REACTS to her dating rumours with tennis player Leander Paes; here's what he said

Bollywood actress Kim Sharma seems to be dating India’s ace tennis player Leander Paes. Their recent picture seems that the couple is holidaying in Goa. Their candid picture speaks volumes about their close bond. A picture of the two was shared by a restaurant bar in Goa, Pousada By The Beach. Also Read - From Yuvraj Singh to Leander Paes — here's how Kim Sharma's personal life always got the spotlight

In another snap that was shared by the restaurant on their social media showed Leander, hugging Kim from behind while the two were posing on the beach. The picture was captioned, "Biscuit & Chai hosting Leander Paes and Kim Sharma at Pousada by the Beach."

Well, there are reports which state that Kim has reached out to all her friends and told them not to talk about her latest love. But well, it seems that Kim has not informed her ex about this. Recently, the Haseen Dillruba actor Harshvardhan Rane was quoted by ETimes saying that he has no knowledge about the same. He said, "I have no knowledge. It would be respectful if confirmed by them, but if true, that's the hottest couple in town."

For the unversed Kim and Harsh were in a relationship for some time, but the duo parted ways. The reason behind their break up is still unknown.