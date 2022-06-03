KK demise: Autopsy reports of Khuda Jaane singer reveal SHOCKING details

Popular playback singer KK passed away on Tuesday night after performing in Kolkata. Reportedly, the singer felt unwell after his performance and was rushed to the private hospital where he was pronounced dead. The news of his death left everyone in a deep shock. The postmortem and viscera reports of KK are sent for histopathological tests after the autopsy examination. The result of the autopsy examination showed the singer had a fatty layer around his heart. Yes, you read that right. The singer's heart had turned white and the valves were stiff when the heart was opened; says cops on Thursday. “Doctors have said the stiffness in the heart develops over some time. Hence, postmortem and viscera reports will be sent for histopathological tests that can reveal blockages,” a police source said. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: KK laid to rest; Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's next titled Jawan and more

The cops further revealed that the different medicines that deal with gastric, liver, and Victim C were found in his body. The police said that apart from these medicines, the singer even used to take antacids and syrups that provide quick relief in acidity. A police source was quoted by ETimes saying that KK used to pop antacid pills and on May 31 he told his manager that he was low on energy. Hours before his death he had informed his wife about the shoulder and arms pain.

On Thursday, the cops questioned celebrity managers of Kolkata-based BlackEyed Event House that had arranged for KK to sing at the event in the city. The cops even spoke to the driver who informed them that KK was feeling uneasy when they were on their way back to the hotel.