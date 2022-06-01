KK dies at 53: Singer's last Instagram post hours before his demise will leave you shattered

Singer KK's untimely demise last night left everyone shocked. The entire film fraternity and his fans cannot believe that he is no more. Well, the void created by his demise can never be filled. Celebs and his fans are mourning the demise and have been pouring messages of condolences on social media. Also Read - Singer KK's last video from his concert before his demise goes viral; celebs and netizens in shock

Krishnakumar Kunnath aka KK died during the music performance of ultadanga Gurudas Mahavidyalaya on Nazrul Mancha. The singer was present on the nazrul stage and won hearts with his electrifying performance. According to the sources, KK felt sick after he returned from the function and fell from the stairs of the hotel at night. He was immediately taken to the private hospital and was declared dead as he suffered a heart attack.

KK's last Instagram post hours before his death is going viral on social media and fans cannot stop crying. The singer had taken to his Instagram and shared a few pictures from his concert at an auditorium in Kolkata. He wrote, "Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College!! Love you all."

Take a look at his post -

In the picture, KK was seen performing on stage as his fans were cheering for him. He can be seen holding the mic with one hand. The singer is survived by his wife and two kids.