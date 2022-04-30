There are reports that KL Rahul has rented a lavish 4-BHK apartment at Carter Road in Bandra. If reports are to be believed then the rented apartment will cost Rs 10 lakh per month. Moreover, it is said that KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty will tie the knot in winter. Reportedly the couple will have a proper traditional South Indian style. Post-wedding, KL Rahul and Athiya will be staying in a building in Pali Hill in Mumbai. The two have rented a house which is fully designed by her mother Mana Shetty. Athiya and KL will stay in Sandhu Palace which is just 2 buildings away from Vastu, Ranbir - Alia's house. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol to reunite on the big screen for Karan Johar's film? [EXCLUSIVE]

According to ETimes, bought the house for his daughter and they had been visiting the place. Reports say that KL Rahul has purchased the property. Rahul and Athiya have been dating each other for past few years now. The couple keeps sharing love-filled posts on social media and gives major relationship goals to many. Both Athiya and Rahul are from Mangalore. The two made their relationship public a year ago. Last year, Rahul accompanied the Shetty fam to the screening of 's debut movie Tadap.