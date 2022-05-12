KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding: Actress' father Suniel Shetty SPEAKS UP; says 'It is for them to...'

Rumours about KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are doing the rounds on social media. There are rumours that the two would walk down the aisle in December and will have an intimate wedding ceremony. In an interview with ETimes, Athiya's father and Bollywood actor spoke about his daughter’s wedding rumours. He said, “She is my daughter, she will get married sometime. I would want my son to also get married, the sooner the better. It's their choice. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, I love the boy. And it is for them to decide what they want to do, because times have changed. Beti aur beta dono hi responsible hai (My daughter and son are both responsible people). I would like them to take the decision. My blessings are always there for them.” Also Read - Aamir Khan’s Ghulam, Ajay Devgn’s Deewangee and 9 more Bollywood movies we bet you didn't know were inspired from Hollywood

Moreover, the actor even spoke about celebs endorsing tobacco and other products and getting trolled by the netizens. The actor was dragged into the Twitter war after he was mistaken for in the tobacco ad. Suniel said, "As far as tobacco is concerned, people have asked me you are 61 now and still not growing old. Buddha nahi ho raha hoon issi wajah se ki na hi tambaaku na hi paan, har woh cheez jo mujhe lagta hai galat hai woh main consume nahi karta (I am not getting old because I don't consume gutkha, paan or anything I feel is bad for health). People drink and they might live more than me so I think to each its own. Alcohol sells and that's why it gets advertised. Tobacco gets sold and hence, it gets advertised. The ones who don't wish to use it, can avoid it. I refrain from everything. Bollywood industry mein bahut kucch hota hai (A lot happens in Bollywood), I refrain from it. That doesn't mean I am a saint. Main na hi bhagwaan hoon na hi saint hoon (I am no God, no saint). Bahut saari khaamiya mujh mein bhi hai (There are lots of vices within me, too). My name was being dragged into the situation by a Twitterati and his display picture had spectacles, so I didn't lose my cool but simply asked him to change his specs so that he sees that I am not the one who is endorsing tobacco. I don't even eat much sweets or eat too much food either."

For the uninitiated, this started when a user tagged Suniel Shetty along with a picture of hoarding a tobacco brand featuring Ajay Devgn, and . He tweeted saying, "Hey #GutkaKingsofIndia." Reacting to the tweet, the actor wrote: "Bhai tu apna chashma adjust kar le ya badal de (Brother, adjust your glasses or change them)". The yser later apologised to the actor and wrote: "Hello Suniel Shetty. Sorry it was just mistagged and i didn't mean to hurt you bhai, lot of love. It should be (@ajaydevgn) As I am your fan you name ups always first in tag."

On the work front, Suniel is known for his work in films like Hera Pheri, , , Refugee, LOC Kargil, Border, and much more. He was even seen in Mumbai Saga, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea.